Organization offers assistance for seniors in wake of anti-Asian hate crimes

The program, which created an escort program for elder Asians, began because of the rise in anti-Asian hate during the pandemic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hate crimes continue to be a topic of concern and discussion across the nation and in the Sacramento region.

Just weeks ago, a man in his 20s was sentenced to 8 years in prison after recent robberies targeting Asian women in South Sacramento.

Sacramento organization ACC Senior Services is on a mission to stop hate crimes by focusing on preventative efforts, including their senior escort program. The program matches older adults with volunteers who go with them to run errands, do tasks or even just for a walk.

"We do know that 95% of the time when a hate incidence does occur, it happens to somebody who is alone in the community," said Jeri Shikuma, the Home and Community Based Program Administrator for ACC Senior Services, which provides health and social services for older adults.

Shikuma says the program began because of the rise in anti-Asian hate during the pandemic.

"People were feeling like we needed to do something so that especially our seniors could feel more comfortable going out. We knew that during the pandemic, especially a lot of seniors were holed up inside and feeling isolated and that leads to all kinds of impacts to both their physical health and their mental well-being," she said.

Participant Regina Brink from Sacramento said the program makes her feel safer.

"I'm blind and my husband is also blind," she said. "It is a big concern that we would be more vulnerable if there was someone that had a hate crime in their mind and that does cross your mind when you're walking around the neighborhood by yourself."

In May, a 54-year-old woman robbed of her phone and wallet at a market near Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street. It was part of a series of armed robberies in South Sacramento that had residents on edge.

A state report released this year shows a 20% increase in reported hate crimes from 2021 to 2022 in California, but a 43%decrease in the number of anti-Asian hate crimes.

Experts told ABC10 this is an encouraging sign of the efforts helping to stop hate crimes, but still, they say more work needs to be done.

"We all are very aware that hate still exists and there's still hate crimes and hate incidences that are happening everyday," Shikuma said.

ACC Senior Services is looking for more volunteers to participate in their senior escort program. If you'd like to help, contact ACC at 916-394-6399 or by clicking HERE.

ACC Senior Services is also partnering with other organizations to create a rapid response plan so that they can link people to resources when a hate crime happens.