Sacramento County DA announces prison sentences for recent hate crime convictions

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men recently convicted of vandalism and robbery, respectively, received enhanced prison sentences after the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said they amounted to hate crimes.

The county's Gangs & Hate Crimes Unit helped prosecute Christopher Hagan, who they said was caught on camera July 25 spray painting white supremacy symbols on a building used by a jewelry store.

Sheriff's deputies said Hagan's spray paint can had a swastika written on it — and the hate symbols cost more than $1,000 to remove.

He was sentenced Friday to six months in jail.

The District Attorney's Office said Latravion McCockran was sentenced to eight years in prison recently for robberies targeting Asian women.

McCockran and a minor accomplice traveled to stores on Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street in South Sacramento, officials said, and sometimes robbed people with a firearm.

According to officials, Sacramento police discovered evidence from McCockran and his accomplices' communications that showed they were going after Asian women as victims because of racial bias.