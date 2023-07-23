Man shot at Sacramento County gas station

Authorities have released few details surrounding the Sunday morning shooting and the status of the victim.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least one person was injured in a shooting early Sunday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say they were called to a gas station at Florin Road and Power Inn Road around 1:49 a.m. Sunday because of a man who was lying on the ground after being shot.

Officials have not released the condition of the victim or any other details surrounding the shooting.

