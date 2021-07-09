Fire at Pro Audio displaces Sacramento family, fire officials report

Sacramento Fire Department said no one was injured in the fire.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento Fire Department reported around 3:32 a.m. on July 9 that fire crews were on their way to battle a blaze on the 3100 block of 23rd Avenue, which caused damage to the building of origin and a neighboring home.

Upon arrival, Sacramento firefighters worked to extinguish the fire at Pro Audio off Franklin Boulevard on 23rd Avenue, north of Fruitridge Avenue. Initially, crews knew they were responding to a fire at a single-story commercial building with fire through the roof of the building, and it was estimated to be a 2-alarm fire.

The fire was extinguished in less than two hours, according to fire crews.

Sacramento Fire Department reported the family in a neighboring home to the store was displaced due to fire damage to the home. The department also said that no people were injured.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Sacramento Fire Department.

Incident final: Fire at Pro Audio on Franklin Blvd / 23rd Ave has been extinguished and no injuries reported. A family is displaced from a neighboring home due to fire damage. This incident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/NJmMvKmZta — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) July 9, 2021

