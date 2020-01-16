SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least two people were injured when a propane tank exploded at a homeless encampment in Natomas, Thursday morning.

The explosion happened at an encampment located near San Juan Road and Zenobia Way, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Two people were confirmed to have suffered burn injuries in the blast.

The severity of those injuries and the condition of the victims is not yet known. Crews are investigating what caused the tank to blow.

The explosion sparked a small grass fire, but firefighters were able to get that quickly under control before any homes in the area could be threatened.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC10 for updates.

More from ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Missing woman found alive in car buried by snow