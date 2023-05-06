Rayshawna Armstrong identified as woman killed in multi-casualty accident in Sacramento

The crash is still under investigation, but police believe speed could have been a contributing factor.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The woman killed in a multi-casualty crash along San Juan Road was identified as Rayshawna Armstrong, 25.

The woman was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office. She was among the 3 people who died in the crash, which included two children. One child still hasn't been identified, but the other was identified as three-year-old Zayden Mangram.

The single-vehicle crash happened along the 900 block of San Juan Road around 8:15 p.m. on May 31. Police said the car reportedly lost control before hitting a tree.

The victims included two women and nine children, who ranged in age from three to eight-years-old. The victims had injuries police said ranged from critical to serious.

The crash is still under investigation, but police believe speed could have been a contributing factor.

WATCH ALSO: