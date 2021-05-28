Sacramento bicyclist dies after hitting a tree at 40 mph, CHP says

CHP said the man was holding onto the back of a pickup truck when he went off the road and hit a tree.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 19-year-old Sacramento man died Thursday while riding his bike after police say he held onto the back of a pickup truck, went off the road, and hit a tree.

Officer A.J. McTaggart with North Sacramento California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that the bicyclist was traveling down Manzanita Avenue, going roughly 40 miles an hour after holding on to the back of the moving truck. The Sacramento man went off the right part of the road and collided with a tree.

CHP arrived in the area of Manzanita Avenue at Muldrow Drive where the crash had taken place at roughly 8 p.m. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

McTaggart said in a press release that CHP does not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in any of the drivers involved in the collision at this time, but said the cause is still under investigation. It is not clear if the bicyclist lost control of the bike, causing him to go off the road, or if there was another reason he left the roadway.

McTaggart also did not say whether the bicyclist knew the driver of the pickup truck.

Any persons who may have witnessed this collision or who can provide any additional information should call Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2300 or by cell phone at 916-798-0975. Follow us on Twitter @CHPNSac, Facebook.com/chpnorthsac, Instagram @chpnorthsac, or Nextdoor.

