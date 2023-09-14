Memorial honors memory of Sacramento City College football player Justin McAllister

Hundreds of friends, former classmates and families filled the Delta High football field, grieving the stunning loss.

CLARKSBURG, Calif. — Family, friends and former teammates gathered at Delta High School to remember Justin McAllister, a beloved football player who died during practice at Sacramento City College.

The small tight-knit community of Clarksburg remembered McAllister, who was known for his engaging smile and positivity.

“He was bigger than life. His smile was ginormous,” said a vigil attendee.

Hundreds of friends, former classmates and families filled the Delta High football field, grieving the stunning loss.

“He could fill a room with his personality,” said one attendee. “And it really shows with everybody that came out.”

The candlelight vigil allowed the community to mourn and share photos and loving messages to the family.

“Tonight, meant everything, it was a nice closure to a very rough week,” said Tim Rapp, Delta High football coach.

The news of McAllister’s passing left the Clarksburg community in shock. Delta High School was devastated.

The 6’ 7” offensive lineman played football at Delta High and graduated in 2022. He then went on to play at Western Oregon University before transferring back home to play for Sacramento City College.

While no official cause of death is known, friends said McAllister collapsed and was unresponsive after a short routine conditioning drill at practice on Monday.

“He just touched so many people's lives and I don't think he knew that,” said one attendee. “And I don't know if that's sad or that's wonderful, because he wasn't full of himself. He was the most down-to-earth, the kindest person.”

The McAllister family finds comfort in the memories and the outpouring of support from the community.

“It was such an honor to be his father and to watch him grow in these short 19 years and to touch so many people’s hearts,” said Lloyd McAllister, Justin’s father.

The Delta High football team will honor McAllister with a sticker decal to be on their helmets for the rest of the season. Coach Rapp said Justin’s younger brother Gavin is the starting quarterback and will play Friday’s game against Biggs in his brother’s honor.

Rapp leaving the community with one message.

“Life is too short. Life is too precious. Forgive those that have sinned against you. Forgive those that hurt you,” said Rapp. “I have seen too many times where relationships between moms and sons, dads and sons and brothers, they fight. You have got to put that past you because life is too short. You never know when it's going to end. You don't want to end on a bad note. You want to end on a loving note.”

The McAllister family says it will be setting up a scholarship at Delta High and Sacramento City College for years to come.

