Sacramento city officials green light new EMT and paramedic program at fire department

A recent agreement between the city and Sacramento Area Fire Fighters, Local 522 allows the start of a new EMT program that could save money and resources.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department is clear to develop a new 'single-Role' emergency medical technician (EMT) and paramedic program after a recent agreement between city officials and labor leaders.

City officials and Sacramento Area Firefighters, Local 522 agreed on terms and conditions of the program after multiple meetings.

Single-role EMTs and paramedics allow fire departments to dispatch emergency services without also having to send fire suppression teams.

"The Single-role system allows us to move forward as a community-based fire department, presenting opportunities to those individuals who want to serve the community as caregivers but not be firefighters," said Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Keith Wade.

One fire district city officials kept their eyes on was Sacramento Metro Fire, which adopted the single-role system in 2013.

Sacramento Metro Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn says they've seen a consistent increase in phone calls over the past decade. In response, the fire district implemented its single-role system dedicated -- for the most part -- toward medical aid calls. It's a cost-effective approach, says Wilbourn.

But these EMTs and paramedics can't enter a structure to help people if the structure is on fire.

"Whereas, the dual role ambulance providers can go and pull people out. They can bring hose lines inside," he said. "They have more flexibility with what they can do."

Retired Sacramento Metro Fire Capt. Joe Pick said the single-role system implementation allowed for more non-firefighter first responders to get hired with the district.

Under the Sacramento Fire Department's upcoming single-role program, newly-hired EMTs and paramedics will be eligible for representation by Local 522.

"The intention is for (the program) to eventually replace our current dual-role system, but that could take years as we review how our new system gets deployed and any challenges that arise," said Wade.