SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County is keeping a close eye on restaurants in an effort to maintain food safety, and to protect the public, restaurant workers and inspectors from COVID-19.

Sacramento County Environmental Management Department's (EMD) inspectors are doing modified inspections by calling 200 to 300 food facilities a day to provide education focused on COVID-19, according to Sacramento County Public Information Officer Brenda Bongiorno.

"These inspectors are also continuing to assess the food safety practices of each facility and inquiring about how they are conducting their operations just like they would in person," Bongiorno said in an email to ABC10.

The county has implemented a check list that includes social distancing protocols informing customers and employees to maintain 6 feet of distance and not to enter the space if they have a cough or fever. There are measures to:

Protect employee health

Prevent crowds from gathering

Keep people six feet apart

Prevent unnecessary contact

Increase sanitization

County inspectors will make unannounced, in-person inspections if they have any doubt about food safety practices or if complaints are reported, Bongiorno said.

Under the county's public health order, all restaurants have eliminated indoor, outdoor dining and switched to pick-up and delivery. The county is monitoring food facilities for dining compliance through EMD inspection assessments and complaints submitted to 311, according to Bongiorno. She said the county has done field inspections in response to food safety and foodborne illness complaints.

"Whether you prepare the food yourself or have food from a restaurant, it is always important to wash your hands before you eat to prevent hand to mouth transfer of germs," Bongiorno said.

High-touch surfaces can transmit the virus, but currently there is no evidence that this virus can be transmitted through food, Bongiorno said.

