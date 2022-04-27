Sacramento County supervisors delay vote on tiny homes plan

County housing officials faced questioning from Supervisors over finances and community engagement on the proposed 125-person shelter on Power Inn Road.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Leaders with Sacramento County homelessness prevention services failed to get quick approval from county supervisors on a tiny homes initiative near Power Inn Road.

The Board of Supervisors instead voted to have homelessness prevention services officials return June 5 to create more time for community engagement and discussion on financing.

County Homeless Initiatives Director Emily Halcon spoke to the board of supervisors Tuesday to update them on the so-called Florin/Power Inn Safe Stay Community.

However, before any discussion on the construction itself, District 1 Supervisor Phil Serna told Halcon he was not pleased to have learned recent details of the project on local media before receiving a formal briefing.

"Based on the fact you're hoping for board approval today, doesn't that seem a little like (putting) the 'cart before the horse' to approve something―then go get the public's approval?" Serna said.

A failure to communicate

On Feb. 15, county supervisors voted to declare a shelter crisis to speed up the development of 'Stay Safe' communities.

Halcon and county General Services Director Jeff Gasaway said they felt the supervisors' sense of urgency and continued forward with the Florin/Power Inn Safe Stay Community project.

The shelter is estimated to house 125 future guests.

Some supervisors addressed the perceived lack of direct community engagement.

"When I found out this was out to the media, (County Executive Ann Edwards) was the first one I was on the phone with. That was never anyone's intention," District 2 Supervisor Patrick Kennedy said.

He also said more than 700 mail notifications went out to residents living within 1,000 feet of the Power Inn Road project, including nearby businesses.

The proposed project borders between both Districts 1 and 2. While Kennedy was supportive of the project, Serna was more skeptical and motioned to re-evaluate the plan in six weeks.

Hashing out the details

Halcon and partnering county agencies set 8144 Florin Rd. as the future site of the potential tiny home initiative, and were asking for approval of $7,674,182 million in funding to develop and run the Florin/Power Inn Safe Stay Community. The funds would break down as follows:

$6,462,127 to purchase pallet shelters (tiny homes), design, construction and operations

$1,212,055 to the Department of Human Assistance for operations

Board chairman Don Nottoli was critical of the project's perceived fast-paced track without keeping the board frequently briefed.

"What we've learned about how we approach the community, even with issues that may have a strong difference of opinion, is we don't get ahead of our skis," he said Tuesday. "If we do, then I think it puts us in the position we're in this evening. I, for one, don't find it a very comfortable position."

In addressing the Board on Tuesday, County Executive Ann Edwards described their decision to speak with the media before supervisors was "unfortunate," but she acknowledged the work put in by Halcon, Gasaway and others developing the initiative.

