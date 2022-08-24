Sacramento County testing Regional Mass Notification System on Friday

County residents who opted into the local Emergency Alert system and have landlines in the 911 system can expect a call from a 833-422-5253 number.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County officials plan to test the capacity and effectiveness of the Regional Mass Notification System (RMNS) on Friday by sending out calls and emails to residents of 13 cities countywide.

The test will be sent out to residents who opted into the Emergency Alert system, as well as people who have landlines within the 911 system.

Officials say residents can expect a test alert call from an 833-422-5253 number.

Much like an Amber Alert system, the test will use the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) System to cause phones to vibrate and omit a distinct ringtone.

Testing the alert system is also a way for the county to raise awareness of its existence, as county officials hope to get as many residents to opt into it as possible.

Residents of participating counties can register at the following websites:

People can also download the Everbridge App on either Apple or Google Play stores to receive push-alert notifications through the app once registered.

For Verizon Wireless customers, they may notice a misspelling from the caller ID that says “Sacremento”—this does NOT mean the call is spam.

"The misspelling occurred when Verizon Wireless set up the tri-county account. Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services continues to work with Verizon to correct the issue," according to a news release from the county.

