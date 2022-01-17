Almost 550 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Sacramento County, setting new record. ICU capacity shrinking

The county just hit a new all-time record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 547 patients testing positive for the virus in the hospital as of Sunday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County now has more COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital than ever before — surpassing the previous record number of 518 set on Dec. 22, 2020.

According to the California COVID-19 dashboard, 533 patients were hospitalized across the county with COVID-19 on Saturday. The number jumped to 547 on Sunday.

Alongside the increase in hospitalizations is a surge in testing demand, increasing positive cases and decreasing capacity in intensive care units (ICU).

As county health officials continue to urge residents not to check into the Emergency Room when only experiencing mild symptoms, the New York Times reports ICU beds are full, or close to full at some hospitals in the county.

Throughout the past week an average of 82% of ICU beds were filled nationwide, similar to numbers observed during the 2020 holiday season.

Among hospitals with less than 10% ICU capacity according to the New York Times include:

Kaiser Permanente - South Sacramento Medical Center ( 100% capacity )

) Vibra Hospital of Sacramento ( 100% capacity )

) Mercy Hospital of Folsom ( 99% capacity )

) UC Davis Medical Center ( 96% capacity )

) Woodland Memorial Hospital ( 96% capacity )

) Mercy San Juan Medical Center ( 93% capacity )

) Kaiser Permanente - Sacramento Medical Center ( 92% capacity )

) Mercy General Hospital ( 92% capacity )

) Methodist Hospital of Sacramento (92% capacity)

What does the state dashboard show for other counties?

Though hospitalizations in Yolo County are almost half the number of those reported in 2021, zero ICU beds are available as of Saturday.

The past week of hospitalization rates in Placer County have been hovering below previous record rates reported in August. As of Saturday, 17 ICU beds are still available.

While dozens of ICU beds were readily available in San Joaquin County throughout 2020, according to the state dashboard, the number of available beds never exceeded 23 since Dec. 5, 2020. There were eight ICU beds available as of Saturday.