Sacramento

Shooting in North Sacramento leaves one person dead

Police said the shooting happened near Ponderosa Lane and Lindley Drive.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One person died after a shooting in North Sacramento on Wednesday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The shooting happened near Ponderosa Lane and Lindley Drive, which is near North Del Rio School Park. Around 10:20 p.m. Officers responded to the area for reports of a man who was shot. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The police department's homicide detectives and CSI Investigators are investigating the shooting as a homicide and advise drivers to avoid the area.

