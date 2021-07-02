Firefighters douse blaze at home in South Sacramento, dog rescued

Sacramento Fire Department officials responded to the house fire in the 3100 block of 29th Avenue just before 5 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento firefighters extinguished a fire at a home on the south side of the city, Friday evening.

Two dogs were pulled from the home suffering from smoke inhalation. The dogs were tented and fed oxygen in order to be revived. Sadly, one of the dogs did not make it.

It is unclear if anyone was home at the time the fire started.

"We don't have information that people were home at the time of the fire, but there was a heavily involved fire inside the structure," said Sacramento Fire Public Information Officer Keith Wade.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

