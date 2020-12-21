Sacramento police looking for at-risk missing child

Police said Matthiya Miller was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 17.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are looking for help as they try to find 12-year-old Matthiya Miller.

Police said the 12-year-old was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 17, in the area of Del Luna Court off 24th Street and Meadowview Road in South Sacramento.

Miller is roughly 5'3 and 145 pounds. Police said she had blue Lilo & Stitch pajamas on when she was last seen, but may have taken a change of clothes with her.

Anyone with information can call Sacramento Police Department at 916-732-0100.