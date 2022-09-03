x
Sacramento

Phillip Lee Wilson sentenced to life without parole in 40-year-old rape, murder of Robin Brooks in Sacramento County

On Friday, Phillip Lee Wilson was sentenced to life without parole for the 1980 murder and special circumstance of rape of Robin Brooks.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — After 40 years of waiting for justice, the family and friends of Robin Brooks have found it.

Wilson was arrested in 2020 after genetic genealogy testing led detectives to him. DNA in the form of semen and blood from the crime scene was used to aid detectives.

On March 9, 2022, a jury found Phillip Lee Wilson guilty of the murder and rape of Brooks.

"I'm so happy that she finally got justice," Deanna Forrester, the victim's childhood friend, previously told ABC10.

