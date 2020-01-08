Sacramento police asking for help locating missing 13-year-old girl

Aliseah Cadena was last seen Thursday night, but made contact with her family on Friday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to a tweet from the police department, Aliseah Cadena was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday, July 30, in the area of 7700 block of Teekay Way, which is located in the Meadowview neighborhood in south Sacramento.

Cadena has dark brown hair with red streaks and brown eyes. She made contact with her family on Friday, July 31, but they do not know where she is. Police said Cadena does not have a cell phone.

If you have any information in regards to Cadena's whereabouts, contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.

Please share and help us locate this at risk missing person:



Last seen last night at 10PM in the area of 7700 Teekay Wy. (South Sac- area of Meadowview/24th St.) pic.twitter.com/fw90OhmyGC — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) August 1, 2020

