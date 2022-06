Officers are at the area near the 5300 block of Jacinto Avenue and crisis negotiators and SWAT Officers are at the scene.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said Tuesday morning that a person who is "armed" and "suicidal" has barricaded themselves inside a home in South Sacramento.

Officers are at the area near the 5300 block of Jacinto Avenue. Crisis negotiators and SWAT officers are at the scene, according to police. People are advised to avoid the area.

Few details have been released at this time and ABC10 has reached out for more information.

🚨Media Advisory: SPD Officers are on scene in the 5300 Block of Jacinto Ave regarding an armed and barricaded suicidal individual who has discharged a firearm inside his residence. Crisis Negotiators and SWAT Officers are on scene. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/C2GiwMp1SH — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 7, 2022