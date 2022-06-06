Traffic impacts expected during UC Davis graduation: Need to Know

From June 10 - June 12, CHP, Caltrans and the city of Davis Police Department will be working full time to ensure a safe and timely traffic flow.

DAVIS, Calif. — The University of California, Davis will be hosting three undergraduate commencements this weekend, which means the roads are going to be busy.

From Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12, CHP, Caltrans and the Davis Police Department will be working full time to ensure a safe and timely traffic flow as thousands of students, their guests and family members gather to celebrate.

UC Davis is predicting a total of about 12,500 students and guests to be at each ceremony, and most attendees are expected to travel on I-80 and Hwy 113 to get to the early morning commencements.

The entrance gates to UC Davis Health Stadium are scheduled to open at 6 a.m., and the ceremonies are scheduled to start at 8 a.m.

The UC Davis Police Department said their 'dynamic traffic management plan' focuses on helping drivers exit the roads and continue to move to parked areas.

“We want to help graduates and their guests safely and conveniently get on campus to enjoy the big day and then exit when they’re ready,” said Lutenient Doug Voska.

These UC Davis graduates are part of the university’s first full, in-person commencement since the pandemic began.

There will be a traffic management and parking plan in place, where overhead electronic signs on I-80 at Davis and Dixon can help guide commencement-goers to the right exit.

Those traveling westbound will be guided to use the UC Davis exit, and those traveling eastbound will be directed to take Hwy 113 North and use the Hutchison Drive exit. There will also be signs on southbound Hwy 113 that will guide commencement-goers to exit at Russell Blvd.

The campus is also encouraging carpooling and will be offering free shuttles serving hotels in both downtown Sacramento and south Davis.