x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Sacramento police open investigation after woman found shot near Blue Diamond facility

Officers are still on the scene and it is still an active investigation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting Friday morning near the Blue Diamond factory that left one woman injured. 

According to Sacramento police, officers received a call around 6:20 a.m. of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound along the 1800 block of C Street. 

The press release goes on to say that the victim was transported to an area hospital where police say she is conscious and talking.

As of 8:30 a.m., officers were still on the scene investigating what led to the shooting. 

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get the ABC10 mobile app for breaking news alerts, live shows and to send us news tips.

Watch more from ABC10

Man pronounced dead after being shot by Citrus Heights Police

In Other News

Homicide investigation underway after shooting along Stockton Blvd in Sacramento