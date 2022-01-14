Sacramento police open investigation after woman found shot near Blue Diamond facility

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting Friday morning near the Blue Diamond factory that left one woman injured.
According to Sacramento police, officers received a call around 6:20 a.m. of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound along the 1800 block of C Street.
The press release goes on to say that the victim was transported to an area hospital where police say she is conscious and talking.
As of 8:30 a.m., officers were still on the scene investigating what led to the shooting.
