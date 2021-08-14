Sacramento police found missing at-risk 60-year-old woman

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update:
Sacramento police found Francis Flores safely on Saturday.
Original story:
Sacramento police need help to find a missing 60-year-old woman who is at-risk because of medical reasons.
Francis Flores was last seen leaving her apartment in North Sacramento near Kokomo Drive and E Commerce Way. Flores is non-verbal and walks with a limp.
Flores is about 5'1 and weighs 155 pounds. She has brown hair, wearing a light gray zip-up, sweater, blue jeans, and white and black Adidas shoes.
