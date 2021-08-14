x
Sacramento police found missing at-risk 60-year-old woman

Francis Flores was found safely on Saturday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update:
Sacramento police found Francis Flores safely on Saturday. 

Original story:
Sacramento police need help to find a missing 60-year-old woman who is at-risk because of medical reasons. 

Francis Flores was last seen leaving her apartment in North Sacramento near Kokomo Drive and E Commerce Way.  Flores is non-verbal and walks with a limp. 

Flores is about 5'1 and weighs 155 pounds. She has brown hair, wearing a light gray zip-up, sweater, blue jeans, and white and black Adidas shoes. 

