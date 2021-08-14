Bikini-clad woman accused of starting fire near Echo Summit

El Dorado County deputies found Viola Liu wearing only a bikini, covered in scratches and soot, according to the sheriff's department.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A 43-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly starting a fire in the area of the Aspen Creek Tract near Echo Summit on Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

Deputies found Viola Liu wearing only a bikini top and bottom and was covered in scratches and soot.

Liu admitted to law enforcement that she started the fire, which matched the evidence that deputies found amid the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

Liu was booked into the El Dorado County Jail for arson, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing a peace officer.