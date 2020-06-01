SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police gave notices to people in a neighborhood in Del Paso Heights of a sexually violent predator moving in.

Dariel Shazier is scheduled to be released from the California Department of State Hospitals.

"It's scary when you have three kids," said Merissa Dedios, Del Paso Heights resident. "It's something you don't really expect."

Shazier was convicted in Santa Clara County in multiple cases of sodomy of a person under 14 by force, annoy/molest a child, sexual battery, sodomy of a drugged victim (under 18), and oral copulation of a drugged victim (under 18).

According to the law, sexually violent predators who qualify for release may be housed in any county in California, as long that person establishes residence in that county.

Some neighbors say they have no concerns about Shazier living here while others are asking the courts to reconsider.

Shazier will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life in California.

Continue the conversation with Ananda on Facebook.

More from ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Three teens in custody following deadly shooting of 16-year-old girl in West Sacramento