Suspect in custody following a shooting in Sacramento | Lanes of Highway 50 closed in Folsom

Sacramento police said on Twitter that officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit in the area of 23rd Ave and 44th St.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Folsom police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting that originated in Sacramento.

Thursday night, the Sacramento Police Department posted on Twitter that officers were responding to a shooting during a chase in the area of 23rd Avenue in Sacramento.

"At one point during the pursuit, a shooting occurred," police said in a Twitter post.

Police add that the incident "remains very active." There is no word on any injuries.

Shortly after 6:40 p.m. our officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit in the area of 23rd Ave/44th St. At one point during the pursuit, a shooting occurred. This information is very preliminary and the incident remains very active. Please follow this thread for updates. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 15, 2022

Hours after the initial post from Sacramento police, the Sacramento County Sherriff's Office said deputies were helping police with apprehending an armed suspect in the area of Folsom boulevard.

Then after that announcement from deputies, it was posted on Twitter — from both the sheriff's office and Caltrans — that eastbound Highway 50 at Folsom boulevard is closed. And westbound Highway 50 is closed at Prairie City road.

Traffic map:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.