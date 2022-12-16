Sacramento police review commissioner removed by city council vote

Sacramento Community Police Review Commission member Greg Jefferson was removed from the group by city officials because of consecutive absences.

According to city officials, Jefferson missed seven meetings since Oct. 2021, while attending nine total meetings since he joined the commission March 2021.

He was removed through the Sacramento City Charter section 232, stating, "a member of a board or commission may be removed during their term by City Council for good cause."

A message was sent to Jefferson by city officials Nov. 15 advising him of the removal proceedings. He later acknowledged receiving the message.