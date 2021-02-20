Sacramento rental assistance program restarting with infusion of more federal, state funds

The application period begins on Feb. 25 and runs through March 19.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA) will soon be accepting new applications for phase two of its rental assistance program now that more federal and state funds are available.

The Sacramento Emergency Rental Assistance Program (SERA 2) is aimed at helping low-income renters in the city and county who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic to catch up on past-due rent and utility payments.

The application period begins on Feb. 25 and runs through March 19. Landlords can apply for assistance on behalf of their tenants and tenants may also apply on their own behalf, according to a press release from the city.

You must be renting in the city or county of Sacramento in order to be eligible. You also must have a gross annual income of $48,350 for a one-person household or $91,150 for a household of eight. Other requirements also apply. Tap here to learn more.

The City of Sacramento was awarded $31.6 million for emergency rent assistance from the US Treasury and California Senate Bill 91, the “Tenant Relief Act.”

Sacramento County will also apply a total federal and state allocation of $64 million in emergency rental assistance the SERA 2 Program. All funds must be spent by the end of the year, according to federal and state guidelines.

