
Sacramento

1 person injured in shooting in Sacramento near Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road

A person was taken to a hospital, but their condition is not known at this time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was injured in a shooting on Friday in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5700 block of Stockton Boulevard just before 1 a.m. A person was taken to a hospital, but their condition is not known at this time. 

Southbound Stockton Boulevard is closed between Young Street and Jansen Drive. Traffic is being diverted onto Young Street and Jansen Drive. Police are advising people to avoid the area. No other details were immediately available.

 

