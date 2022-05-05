Attorney: K Street shooting suspect might have case for self defense

"Just because someone runs away doesn’t mean they’re guilty — but you're still scared because you're in the mix of it," Mtula Payton attorney said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After being extradited from Las Vegas, 28-year-old Mtula Payton was arraigned in court Thursday in connection to the K Street shootout. His attorney set up expectations that Payton might have grounds to claim self defense.

The judge read out several charges including murder, illegal firearms possession and fraud.

Payton appeared relaxed with his hands crossed behind his back as he leaned against the bars. At one point, he glanced behind him to the row of TV cameras.

Michael Wise, his attorney, is in the process of getting retained. He described Payton as remorseful, scared and overwhelmed. He said based on his initial review of the case, his client may have a valid case for self defense.

"Just because someone runs away doesn’t mean they’re guilty — but you're still scared because you're in the mix of it," Wise said.

Wise said his client was friendly with the other defendants in the shootout, the Martin brothers, and had no bad blood with anyone involved.

In addition to charges surrounding the shooting, Payton is also facing fraud charges. ABC10 found he collected over $36,000 in small business COVID-relief money in 2021, including one payout for a barbershop and another as a lawn and garden contractor. Payton does not appear in any barber or contractor license databases from the state.

Payton and the Martin brothers are all facing murder charges and are scheduled to appear in court June 21, Wise said.

Documents filed April 15 by Sacramento County District Attorney’s office show that Hoye-Lucchesi, Harris, and Turner were affiliated with gangs.

