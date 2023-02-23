Sacramento State sexual assault suspect arrested in Germany

Investigators say 31-year-old Nida Muhammad Nyazi is now awaiting extradition to the United States.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect is in custody and awaiting extradition months after he was first accused of sexual assaults on Sacramento State students.

Law enforcement officials held a press conference Thursday to make the announcement.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old Nida Muhammad Nyazi was tracked to Germany with the help of federal agents and was arrested with the help of Interpol. Nyazi is awaiting extradition back to the United States.

He was wanted in connection with two sexual assaults involving Sacramento State students.

The first happened on Aug. 21, 2022 in Sacramento County, and was reported to police on Sept. 20, 2022.

The second happened on Sept. 18, 2022 on campus, and was reported to police on Oct. 21, 2022.

An arrest warrant for Nyazi was issued on Nov. 9 and he was identified as a suspect on Nov. 16.

Investigators are asking anyone with information in the investigation to call Sacramento State police.

