Crews contain fire that burned homes in South Sacramento neighborhood

Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District were called to the scene along the 6500 block of Den Avenue, just off of Stockton Boulevard.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews have contained a fire that ignited in a neighborhood in the Florin area of South Sacramento on Friday.

Although it's contained, firefighters are still working to extinguish flames still burning at some of the structures, and officials say they have received several reports of missing persons and they are still working to locate possible victims.

Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District were called to the scene along the 6500 block of Den Avenue, just off of Stockton Boulevard, around 2:30 p.m.

Fire officials reported that “multiple” homes and mobile homes in the area were on fire. Two people were taken from the scene in unknown condition and unspecified injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Downed power lines near the scene have been controlled by SMUD, fire officials said. There was also a gas leak reported near the area, according to officials said.

Authorities did not specify how many homes were burned. Neighbors in the area were asked to evacuate while crews battled the blaze.

Fire is contained, 2 patients transported. Down power lines controlled by smud. pic.twitter.com/n0YeBT1huf — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 27, 2021

