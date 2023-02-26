Sacramento Police: Over 200 cars participate in multiple Saturday night sideshows

At one point, police say someone fired a gun into the crowd, but no injuries or damage were reported.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was arrested and four vehicles were impounded after hundreds of cars participated in illicit sideshows taking over multiple streets throughout Sacramento Saturday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said.

According to police, officers were first called out to the sideshows around 10:45 p.m. Saturday and reportedly found more than 200 cars participating.

When the group of cars made its way to Florin Road and Amherst Drive, officers said someone fired a gun into the crowd which caused the group to break up. No injuries or damage were reported after the unknown person opened fire.

Throughout the night, police arrested one person who had a felony warrant, impounded four cars, issued nine traffic citations and gave out two misdemeanor citations.

Police have vowed to follow-up on the case and identify participants and cars that were seen at the sideshows. They also said they will continue maximum enforcement with allied agencies at other sideshow events.

Witnesses with information on the sideshows are asked to call investigators at 916-808-5471. Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 as well as anonymity to information reported at 916-443-4357.

