Dog in Sloughhouse tests positive for rabies

Residents are encouraged to call Public Health if they came into contact with a stray, sickly looking back and white Australian cattle dog between May 24 and June 3.

SLOUGHHOUSE, Calif. — A dog in the Sloughhouse area has tested positive for rabies, according to Sacramento County Public Health.

Public health officials are advising Sloughhouse residents to call them if they or their pet came into contact with a stray, sickly looking back and white Australian cattle dog between May 24 and June 3.

“Rabies in dogs is rare,” Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said. “We want residents and the community to be aware and to remind people of the importance of vaccinating their pets.”

Symptoms of rabies in animals

Lethargy

Aggressiveness

Change in behavior

Trouble Walking

Symptoms of rabies in humans

Fever

Headache

General weakness or discomfort

According to public health officials, rabies is most commonly transmitted through a bite and the virus-containing saliva of those infected. Public health officials also advised residents in the area to check their pet's vaccination records.

Anyone who suspects they or their pet came into contact with the infected dog can contact Sacramento County Public Health at 916-875-5881.

