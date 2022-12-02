Man escapes custody at Sacramento airport

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a suspect who escaped custody after being detained at the Sacramento International Airport.
On Saturday at around 1:40 p.m., deputies at the Sacramento airport arrested a man on suspicion of felony drug charges after he boarded a commercial flight with contraband in his checked luggage.
However, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, while in the custody of a deputy, the man was able to slip out of his handcuffs and leave.
Deputies said a perimeter was set, but they were unable to find the man.
According to the Sheriff's Office, they know the identity of the suspect and will submit a warrant.
