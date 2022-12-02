x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man escapes custody at Sacramento airport

On Saturday, deputies at the Sacramento airport arrested the man on felony drug charges after boarding a commercial flight with contraband in his checked luggage.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a suspect who escaped custody after being detained at the Sacramento International Airport.

On Saturday at around 1:40 p.m., deputies at the Sacramento airport arrested a man on suspicion of felony drug charges after he boarded a commercial flight with contraband in his checked luggage.

However, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, while in the custody of a deputy, the man was able to slip out of his handcuffs and leave.

Deputies said a perimeter was set, but they were unable to find the man.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they know the identity of the suspect and will submit a warrant.

Read more from ABC10: 

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch more from ABC10: Outbreak of weekend fires in Sacramento County highlights incoming fire danger

Paid Advertisement