Man escapes custody at Sacramento airport

On Saturday, deputies at the Sacramento airport arrested the man on felony drug charges after boarding a commercial flight with contraband in his checked luggage.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a suspect who escaped custody after being detained at the Sacramento International Airport.

On Saturday at around 1:40 p.m., deputies at the Sacramento airport arrested a man on suspicion of felony drug charges after he boarded a commercial flight with contraband in his checked luggage.

However, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, while in the custody of a deputy, the man was able to slip out of his handcuffs and leave.

Deputies said a perimeter was set, but they were unable to find the man.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they know the identity of the suspect and will submit a warrant.

Read more from ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9