Social visits resuming at Sacramento County correctional facility

SACRAMENTO, California — Friends and family members can visit their loved ones once again at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center (RCCC) in Elk Grove.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that they are continuing to use COVID-19 safety protocols to make sure visitors and RCCC inmates are safe. Both visitors and inmates are required to wear masks and the visit booths "will provide room for social distancing."

"The visit booth areas for the public and offenders will be thoroughly disinfected after each use, utilizing an Electrostatic Sprayer," the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in the Facebook post.

They are also asking visitors to follow the protocols posted at the facility and recommendations put in place by the CDC when visiting.

For more information on the rules of social visits at the RCCC, go to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office website or click HERE.