Valley Hi Drive temporarily closed in south Sacramento following deadly hit-and-run

Police are asking commuters to use an alternative route while they investigate the incident.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police is asking commuters to use an alternative route this morning following a deadly hit and run in the Valley Hi area.

Details from police are limited, but as of 6:30 a.m., Valley Hi is closed between Mack and Bruceville Roads. The road has been closed since around 5 a.m. when police tweeted the information. 

One person was killed in the incident. Police have not yet released the name of the victim or any information about the suspect. 

