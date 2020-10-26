Valley Hi Drive temporarily closed in south Sacramento following deadly hit-and-run

Police are asking commuters to use an alternative route while they investigate the incident.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police is asking commuters to use an alternative route this morning following a deadly hit and run in the Valley Hi area.

Details from police are limited, but as of 6:30 a.m., Valley Hi is closed between Mack and Bruceville Roads. The road has been closed since around 5 a.m. when police tweeted the information.

One person was killed in the incident. Police have not yet released the name of the victim or any information about the suspect.

This thread will be updated when the roadway is reopened. pic.twitter.com/d5yIOsief5 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 26, 2020