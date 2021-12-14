Portions of Hwy. 80, Hwy. 50 closed because of weather | Maps and Updates

As the portion of highway remains indefinitely closed, Caltrans said there is a chains requirement from Nyack to Hirschdale Road in Truckee on I-80.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Drivers reportedly spinning out on whitened mountain passes as Northern California absorbed the impacts of a winter storm.

The storm is expected to last days before moving out, but another storm is on the way. Forecasters warned people in mountainous areas to prepare for days of snowfall and possible road closures.

Highway Closures

Hwy. 50 is also closed from Meyers to Echo Summit due to avalanche control in the area.

Hwy. 80 is closed in both directions from Colfax to the Nevada State Line due to down powerlines. There's no estimated time of reopening.

Chain Controls

Hwy. 50: Chain controls from Placerville to Meyers

Hwy. 80: From Nyack to Truckee.

Traffic

Reports of traffic lights out at State Route 49 near I-80

Trade Center Drive near Sunrise Boulevard flooded, and drivers are advised to take Folsom Boulevard to avoid getting wet.

An accident on State Route 99 North at Eight Mile Road has traffic building up on the stretch of highway.

Near the Sacramento International Airport, debris on the Garden Hwy near Elkhorn Road is slowing down traffic in the area.

