A storm flooded the Northern California and Sacramento regions with rain, causing power outages, road closings, evacuations and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CALIFORNIA, USA — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year.

In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate into early Sunday. The National Weather Service in Sacramento warned about hazardous driving conditions and posted photos on Twitter showing traffic on snow-covered mountain passes, where vehicles were required to have chains or four-wheel drive.

The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads across Northern California.

See some of the scenes from this monster of a storm below:

North Fork Cosumnes at Bucks Bar Road near Placerville from David Malan

Flooded sidewalks in Sacramento from Chelsea C.

North Fork Yuba River in Sierra City from Jim Westfall

Cripple Creek in Citrus Heights from Gordon Serviss

Flooded sidewalks in Livermore from Garrett

Modesto sidewalk flooding from Colleen

Scenes of the storm 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Storm hits NorCal: Photos and videos show conditions across the Sacramento region 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Don't forget to share your photos and videos with us on the ABC10 app for a chance to be featured on air or online.

► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages.

► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app

► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the Daily Blend Newsletter