Country pop star Trace Adkins closes out California State Fair | July 30 events

With just one day left in the California State Fair, families are encouraged to check out all the exhibits and events they might have missed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — It's the final day at the fair, which means you only have a one day left to enjoy everything from award-winning concert performers to corndogs and carnival rides at the 2023 California State Fair.

The state fair is close the end of its 17-day run Friday and this year the fair brought some big names for its annual concert series. Still to come are performances by Lucha Xtreme and Trace Adkins.

For everyone else, here's a schedule for what's happening Sunday. Remember, the hours are subject to change.

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Carnival hours: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Kids Park Hours: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Lucha Xtreme

From 6 to 8 p.m. the independent professional wrestling company fusing Luncha Libre and American style professional wrestling known as Lucha Xtreme will be thrilling fans at the California State Fair. Catch "Battle for the Gold" at the Rodeo Arena, free with fair admission.

Fair food

Food vendors are open daily, click here for the full list.

The California State Fair and Food Festival has a pass that gives out four tickets for $34 that can be redeemed at vendors who are part of the food festival. Look for the purple flags to find participating vendors.

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.: Free Caramel Corn sampling from Carmazzi Caramel Corn @ Taster's Row

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.: Free Olive Oil sampling from Olive Truck @ Taster's Row

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.: Free Seasoning & Spice Rub sampling by Pawpa Flavor of Roseville @ Taster's Row

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.: Free Raw California Honey sampling from Twin Bee Apiaries of Alameda @ Taster's Row

1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 6p.m. & 7 p.m.: Cider Tasting and Food Pairing from Tree to Table @ Taste of CA

Fun for the Family

11 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Cavalcade of Horses @ Rodeo Arena

11 a.m.: California Produce Trivia @ Save Mark California's Kitchen Cooking Theatre, Building B

Tree Circus Stage Show has performances every 30 minutes from 12 - 8 p.m.

12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Camp Smokey Puppet Show

2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.: Jack Spareribs @ Building D

2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.: JUMP! The Ultimate Dog Show @ Grandstands

4 p.m., 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.: Tanzanite African Acrobats @ the PG&E Center Stage

5 p.m., 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.: Master hypnotist Tina Marie

6 to 8 p.m.: Lucha Xtreme Wrestling @ Rodeo Arena

Concerts

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Jimmy Ashley @ Save Mart Wine Garden

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Capitol Chinese Orchestra @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

1 - 2:30 p.m.: Balkan Laika's AKA Flying Balalaika Brothers @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

1 - 9 p.m.: DJ Rick @ Cool Zone

2:30 - 3:15 p.m.: Precision Dance Dancer.. Diamond Dance Classic @ the PG@E Center Stage

3 - 3:20 p.m.: Young Zel ("Light The Beam" hip-hop artist) @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

3 - 5 p.m.: Gaby Castro @ Coors Light Blues @ Brews Stage

3 - 7 p.m.: Jimmy Becker and Jay Rin @ Save Mark Wine Garden

4 - 5 p.m.: Nostalgias de Mexico @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

4 - 7 p.m.: Dave Badilla - One Man Band @ Lagunitas Craft Beer Stage

5 - 7 p.m.: GRUPO MANIACO @ Cantina 1854

6 - 7:30 p.m.: DV8 @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

7 - 9 p.m.: Analog Jazz @ Coors Light Blues & Brews Stage

7 - 10 p.m.: The Dave Russell Band @ Jack Daniel's Honky Tonk Saloon

8 - 10 p.m.: Trace Adkins @ the Toyota Concer Series on the Golden 1 Stage

8:30 - 10 p.m.: Crossman Connection @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

Maps

