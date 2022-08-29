Woman now down after climbing up South Sacramento electrical tower | Update

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman climbed an electrical tower in South Sacramento on Monday morning.
The Sacramento Fire Department responded, and two firefighters climbed up the tower and made contact with the woman. She was helped down from the tower around 12:40 p.m.
Capt. Ramos with the Sacramento Fire Department told ABC10 about the situation while the woman was at the top of the tower.
"She does not speak English, she speaks Romanian so we're trying to talk to her and ease her worry. She's very scared, she's unsure of what's going on around her and so she's hungry, she's tired, she's confused and so we're trying to talk her down off the ledge and get her into the center so we can get to her. We can't get our crews out to her right now because of the dangerous part that she's in. The lines have been de-energized but they are not safe for us to get near," Ramos said.
Ramos said they brought the woman water because of the heat.
Traffic in the area is backed up on Mack Road, entering Stockton Boulevard and all the way over Highway 99. The fire department is advising people to avoid the area, if possible.
