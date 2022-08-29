Woman now down after climbing up South Sacramento electrical tower | Update

"She does not speak English, she speaks Romanian so we're trying to talk to her and ease her worry. She's very scared, she's unsure of what's going on around her and so she's hungry, she's tired, she's confused and so we're trying to talk her down off the ledge and get her into the center so we can get to her. We can't get our crews out to her right now because of the dangerous part that she's in. The lines have been de-energized but they are not safe for us to get near," Ramos said.