Warming center to open this week in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A warming center will be opening at Capitol City SDA Church on evenings from Monday through Saturday.

Pets will not be allowed at this warming center.

Details:

The warming center opening comes just a few days after The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors voted to declare a shelter crisis.

The supervisors said this is an important step toward opening and operating sanctioned encampments quickly.

