Warming center to open this week in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A warming center will be opening at Capitol City SDA Church on evenings from Monday through Saturday.
Pets will not be allowed at this warming center.
Details:
What: A warming center will be open
When: Feb. 21 - Feb. 26 from 6 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Where: 6701 Lemon Hill Ave
The warming center opening comes just a few days after The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors voted to declare a shelter crisis.
The supervisors said this is an important step toward opening and operating sanctioned encampments quickly.
