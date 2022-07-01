Annual 4th of July alcohol ban: Where you can't drink this weekend

Sacramento, Placer and Nevada County parks will be prohibiting the possession and consumption of alcohol along rivers to ensure visitor safety.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California parks are enforcing an annual ban of alcohol on waterways this Fourth of July weekend.

In Placer County, an alcohol ban will be in affect along the Truckee River from July 1-6.

In Sacramento County, the possession and consumption of alcohol is banned along the shores of the American River Parkway between Hazel and Howe Avenue, and at Sherman Island through the Fourth of July.

In Nevada County, the United States Forest Service will enforce an alcohol ban on Nevada Beach, Zephyr Cove Resort and Zephyr Shoals through midnight on July 4.

Refusing to comply with state park alcohol prohibitions can result in confiscation, fines and citations.

State parks also want you to remember bottles are also prohibited along river shores year-round.

