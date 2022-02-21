Woman found dead after fire at Motel 6 in Sacramento

A woman was found dead in a motel room after a fire early Monday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

A room fire was reported at Motel 6 on the 1400 block of 30th Street.

Sacramento Fire Department personnel responded to the scene after 6 a.m. and extinguished the fire shortly thereafter.

The area was taped off as first responders examined both floors of the downtown motel, but officials have yet to disclose the cause of the fire, or what led to the unidentified woman's death.

Once putting out the fire, the scene was turned over to Sacramento Police Department investigators.

Incident info: Just after 6am Sac Fire responded to a fire at the Motel 6 located on the 1400 Block of 30th St. Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in an upstairs unit. The scene was then turned over to SPD. All inquiries should be directed to @SacPolice. pic.twitter.com/kXnJ7JIIdU — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) February 21, 2022