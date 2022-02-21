Woman found dead after fire at Motel 6 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was found dead in a motel room after a fire early Monday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
A room fire was reported at Motel 6 on the 1400 block of 30th Street.
Sacramento Fire Department personnel responded to the scene after 6 a.m. and extinguished the fire shortly thereafter.
The area was taped off as first responders examined both floors of the downtown motel, but officials have yet to disclose the cause of the fire, or what led to the unidentified woman's death.
Once putting out the fire, the scene was turned over to Sacramento Police Department investigators.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
WATCH MORE: Woman gives birth on side of I-80 near Natomas