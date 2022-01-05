Woman killed in hit and run along Sacramento's Garden Highway

Detectives with the Sacramento Police Department are now searching for the driver who hit and killed the pedestrian Tuesday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Sacramento are searching for the person responsible for a hit and run that killed a woman Tuesday night.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers received calls of a person down in the road around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, along the 1000 block of Garden Highway.

The woman sustained major injuries, according to police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Metro Fire personnel. The driver involved in the crash left the scene before police arrived, police say.

The identity of the victim has not been released. On scene Tuesday night, Sacramento police officers combed the area searching for evidence and speaking with witnesses.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (916) 808-5471 or CrimeStoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

