Woman killed in Sacramento shooting

One person has been detained in connection to the deadly shooting, police say.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was killed during a shooting early Sunday in Sacramento's Meadowview neighborhood, officers with the Sacramento Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 2:55 a.m. in the 2000 block of 67th Street. Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person, not yet identified by police, has been arrested in connection to the homicide.

Police call the deadly shooting an isolated incident but say the investigation remains very active.

