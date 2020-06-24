Zebra Club bar in Midtown closes doors after customer tests positive for coronavirus

It is not clear if the customer contracted the virus at the Zebra Club.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Zebra Club in Midtown Sacramento has temporarily closed their doors after they were able to finally open again nearly two weeks ago.

A sign posted to their door says a "customer has tested positive for the coronavirus," and that they're closing for a few days to clean and get their employees tested.

It is not known where this customer caught the virus. It is just known that they visited this bar, where social distancing has looked, at times, nonexistent.

One concerned customer said it caused them to leave the Zebra Club.

"We definitely weren't going to stay if people weren't wearing masks and weren't practicing social distancing," said Erica Mighetto.

Restaurants and bars allowed to reopen are supposed to follow strict county guidelines that limit seating capacity. If they don't follow those guidelines, they could get reported to the county.

"They can report the business to 3-1-1, and that's true for employees of the business or patrons of the business," said Janna Haynes, Sacramento County spokesperson. "Our Environmental Managing Department is the governing agency that goes and assesses the situation and responds accordingly."

When someone like the Zebra Club customer tests positive, contract tracers try to determine who's been exposed to that person.

"Part of the reason why contract tracing is so important in this process is that it helps us to isolate where cases are coming from and how they're being transmitted," Haynes said.



At this point, there's no official word on how long Zebra Club will be closed.

Public health officials said people should keep practicing social distancing and wear face coverings in public.

