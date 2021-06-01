San Jose Shooting Latest: Sheriff releases body camera footage of deadly mass shooting

Viewer discretion is advised when watching the footage.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department has released body camera footage from a mass shooting that left nine people and the gunman dead at a rail yard in San Jose.

Authorities identified the gunman as Samuel Cassidy, who worked at the VTA. His ex-wife told the Associated Press that Cassidy had previously talked about killing people at work. She said that, even more than a decade ago, he was often resentful of his work.

The video, captured by a body-worn camera, shows police entering the area and finding victims on the ground. The suspect fires at authorities after they walk inside and begin clearing the building.

The video can be seen below. Viewer discretion is advised.

Gunfire can be heard in the video; the last gunshot heard is likely from the suspect taking his own life.

Authorities said Cassidy had 12 guns and 22,000 rounds of ammunition at his home that he set on fire. Officials believe he had coordinated a fire at his house to coincide with the violence Wednesday at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a search of Cassidy’s home also turned up multiple cans of gasoline and what they suspect was Molotov cocktails.

RELATED:

WATCH NEXT: