Auburn man sentenced to 6.5 years in prison after Jan. 6 riot at US Capitol

During the riot, Sean McHugh pushed a large metal sign into law enforcement officers and assaulted them with bear spray

Example video title will go here for this video

AUBURN, Calif. — An Auburn man was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison Thursday after participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

During the riot, Sean McHugh pushed a large metal sign into law enforcement officers and assaulted them with bear spray, according to the Department of Justice. Bear spray is about 50% stronger than pepper spray used by police, according to the DOJ.

He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and the judge ordered the 36-year-old to pay $2,000 restitution and a $5,000 fine for his actions.

McHugh was one of the first few people to breach the police line and enter the West Plaza, according to the DOJ. He also used a megaphone to encourage other people to fight against law enforcement.

McHugh was found guilty of obstruction and assaulting, impeding, or interfering with law enforcement officers after a bench trial in April 2023.

Who else was involved in the riot from Northern California?

Tommy Allan, of Rocklin, pleaded guilty in August. He admitted to entering the Senate Chamber carrying a U.S. flag and flagpole taken from elsewhere in the Capitol and stealing documents from a desk. He was sentenced to 21 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Valerie Ehrke, of Colusa County, pleaded guilty in June. She admitted to briefly entering the Capitol building. She was sentenced to three years of probation and $500 restitution.

Ricky Willden, of Oakhurst, pleaded guilty in April. He admitted to spraying a Capitol Police officer with a chemical irritant and entering the Capitol. He was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Jorge Riley, of Sacramento, pleaded guilty in March to obstructing an official proceeding and admitted to entering the capitol and being part of a mob who pushed past law enforcement officers.

Watch more on ABC10 | Fentanyl Crisis: Inside the challenge of prosecuting dealers