Recent sexual assaults, stabbing on or near Sac State campus leave students concerned

Multiple sexual assaults, and most recently a stabbing, have been reported on or near Sacramento State University's campus within the past month.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A string of sexual assaults occurred on or near the campus of Sacramento State University has left many students on edge less than two months into the fall semester.

"Honestly, I'm disgusted by it I don't understand how people can necessarily do something like that," said Laia Torres who recently transferred to Sac State.

According to an email sent to students, the first assault was reported Sept. 23 and then a second report came in Oct. 5, though the email says the assault happened several weeks prior.

Campus police believe the person of interest goes by the name 'Zayn' and is around the age of 22 with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s around 6-foot and 175 pounds.

Sacramento State police found the suspect is not currently enrolled at the school but may use the facilities. He may also be affiliated with San Jose State.

"I was definitely startled. Kind of alarmed. I know that's kind of a thing that unfortunately happens in our culture on college campuses, but hearing about it especially at our own University is definitely scary," said Abigail Dixon, a third-year student.

Just a few days later on October 8, a third sexual assault was reported on campus near Eureka Hall. That assault was unrelated to the other two cases. Police say a man was arrested and accused of sexual battery, but the suspect has since been released and is banned from coming back on campus.

"I feel like administration should definitely up security or at least have more security walking around," said student Joshua Cooper.

A Sac State student was stabbed at the privately owned Academy 65 apartment complex near the campus Wednesday. The University told ABC10 the student is expected to recover and the suspect is in custody.

"Getting stabbed? All of this happening within the time span of a month is just crazy to me. It's insane. I never saw that coming," said Cooper.

In response to the recent string of incidents, Sacramento State police have increased patrols around the University. Students say they plan to remain vigilant while walking around campus.

"I think already, I take note of my surroundings, especially being a woman," said Dixon. "Don't get too comfortable. Like, even playing your music. Definitely be aware of your surroundings. Day or night," said Torres.

If you have any information about the assaults or the suspect and his whereabouts, call Sac State Police at 916-278-6000.

Watch more from ABC10: Sacramento Public Library hosts bilingual story time for children