Shopper hospitalized after dog causes car to crash into Auburn Dollar Tree

The shopper was not hit by the car, but did fall as a result of the crash.

AUBURN, Calif. — A shopper at a Placer County dollar store was taken to the hospital Thursday after a car crashed into the store.

According to Cal Fire NEU, it happened at the Dollar Tree off New Airport Road in North Auburn.

Cal Fire says Placer County Fire also responded and sent an AMR ambulance. The shopper’s condition is unknown.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver's dog jumped into the car's foot well and forced the driver's foot onto the accelerator. The car wasn't in park at the time when the driver pulled into the parking stall.

CHP said the car went over the curb and through the store window. An elderly shopper was not hit by the car, but did fall as a result of the crash.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Granite Bay mom warns parents of rise in fentanyl poisonings after 20-year-old son dies